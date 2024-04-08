Sanjay Dutt's reaction came amid speculation that the 64-year-old actor would be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate from Haryana's Karnal.

Actor Sanjay Dutt broke his silence over rumours of him joining politics ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In a post on X, the 'Sanju' actor said, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest."

“I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it," Dutt tweeted.

Sanjay also urged fans not to trust social media gossip. "Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now," he added.

The 64-year-old actor's reaction came amid speculation that he would be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as a Congress candidate from Haryana's Karnal.

This isn't the first time that the actor is rumoured to be entering politics. In 2019, he denied claims by Maharashtra Minister Mahadev Jankar about joining his party, news agency ANI reported.

While political associations aren't new for the actor, given his family background, Dutt himself has primarily focused on his film career and personal life.

His late father Sunil Dutt was an actors an also Member of Parliament for the Congress. His sister Priya Dutt is also a politician

Sanjay Dutt was a Samajwadi Party candidate in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. He, however, was denied permission to contest polls by the Supreme Court which refused to stay his conviction in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

He then withdrew his candidacy.

Later, he was later appointed as the national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party. Dutt was then quoted as saying, “I would work for the party with utmost dedication... I am very happy." Eventually he resigned and parted ways with the party.

Earlier, actor Prakash Raj reacted to a post on X that claimed that the he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"I guess they tried 😂😂😂 must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me.. 😝😝😝.. what do you think friends," Prakash Raj posted on April 4 while breaking silence on the rumours.

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on April 19. It will be held in secen phases and the results will be announced on June 4.

