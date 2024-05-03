Sanjay Nirupam returns to Shiv Sena after being expelled from Congress
Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai
Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, along with his wife and daughter, joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Friday. He was expelled from the Congress last month for "indiscipline" and "anti-party statements.
