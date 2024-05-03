Sanjay Nirupam returns to Shiv Sena after being expelled from Congress

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, along with his wife and daughter, joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Friday. He was expelled from the Congress last month for "indiscipline" and "anti-party statements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nirupam had served as editor of 'Dophar Ka Saamana', the Hindi mouthpiece of undivided Shiv Sena, earlier. The Mumbai MP had left the undivided Shiv Sena nearly two decades ago.

Speaking with news agency ANI on Friday, Nirupam said, "I have taken a decision to join Shiv Sena today. After 20 years, joining Shiv Sena is like a 'ghar wapasi'. I will join the party in the presence of the CM (Eknath Shinde)...You know what is the condition in the Congress today." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nirupam expelled from Congress Sanjay Nirupam was expelled for six years from the Congress for "indiscipline" and "anti-party statements," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

"Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Hon'ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect," Venugopal said in the statement.

The action was taken for his remarks against INDIA block partner, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) amid seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha election. Nirupam, who was part of the Congress, was keen to contest from the Mumbai North West seat. However, after the seat-sharing, the seat went to Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amot Kirtikar, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nirpuam, who had represented Mumbai North in 2009 in the Lok Sabha, said that the decision of the Shiv Sena to field candidates in Mumbai was meant to sideline the Congress.

Meanwhile, Nirupam claimed that the disciplinary action by the Congress against him came following his resignation from the party's primary membership.

Nirupam's decision to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena came amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!