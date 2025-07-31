Sanjay Raut cites Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan to counter Amit Shah’s ‘Hindus can’t be terrorists’ remark

Shiv Sena (UBT ) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that a terrorist doesn't have a caste or a religion. Raut was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ‘A Hindu cannot be a terrorist’ statement in Rajya Sabha a day before.

“A terrorist does not have any caste or religion,” Raut told news agency ANI, invoking Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national incarcerated in Pakistan since 2016.

"The people of Pakistan call Kulbhushan Jadhav a terrorist, a Hindu terrorist. We are not ready to accept it. The government should tell Pakistan that he is our citizen and get him freed," Raut said.

Pakistan alleges that Jadhav is a spy for the Research and Analysis Wing, India's intelligence agency, and was arrested in the Pakistani province of Balochistan. The Indian foreign ministry says that Yadav was kidnapped from Iran and illegally rendered to Pakistan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, speaking in Rajya Sabha on July 30, that Hindus “can never be terrorists”.

The home minister criticised former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for his assessment that there was no solid proof linking Pakistan to the terrorists who attacked tourists at Pahalgam, the home minister said.

The home minister also brought up Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's 2008 statement about the possibilities of an RSS link to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

