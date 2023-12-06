Sanjay Raut invokes Uddhav Thackeray’s name for INDIA bloc’s PM candidate, says he is a ‘nationalist face’
Uddhav Thackeray is a Hindutvawadi, nationalist face. A person who gets the approval of the INDIA alliance members can be the PM face, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, December 6 invoked the name of Uddhav Thackeray for the INDIA alliance’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections, saying that Thackeray is a “nationalist face".
