Sanjay Raut says suffering from serious health issues; PM Modi wishes speedy recovery

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday that he is facing serious health problems and is currently undergoing treatment. He said doctors have advised him to avoid public interactions.

In a post on X, Raut also expressed hope that he will recover and be in good health by next year.

“You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this. As per medical advice, I have been asked not to step out or mingle in public,” he wrote, without elaborating further.

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said, “Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji.”

A bitter critic of the ruling BJP and a vocal voice of the Opposition in Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha MP is known for his daily media interactions.

Raut was expected to take part in the Opposition parties' protest against the Election Commission on November 1.