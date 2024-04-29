Sanjay Singh claims Arvinder Lovely had 'big role' in INDIA-AAP pact. Ex-Delhi Congress chief retorts AAP MP 'in trauma'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Monday that Arvinder Singh Lovely “played a crucial role in the alliance between the AAP and the Congress.” Here's what Lovely said in his response to Singh's claim.
Arvinder Singh Lovely, who resigned as the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief, has taken a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who claimed the former was instrumental in the Congress-AAP pact in Delhi. Lovely described Sanjay Singh as a "nice person" but "seems like he is in trauma". Lovely said Singh "has not been able to return to normal after coming out of the jail".