Arvinder Singh Lovely, who resigned as the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief, has taken a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who claimed the former was instrumental in the Congress-AAP pact in Delhi. Lovely described Sanjay Singh as a "nice person" but "seems like he is in trauma". Lovely said Singh "has not been able to return to normal after coming out of the jail".

Lovely had quit as DPCC chief citing the Cong-AAP alliance, prompting Sanjay Singh to come out with his version the Congress leader was instrumental in putting the pact in place.

"When INDIA bloc was formed, I wasn't the chief in April. I wasn't the [Delhi Congress] chief when INDIA bloc's second meeting happened in Bengaluru. I wasn't the chief even during the third meeting, but when I was made the chief, then unfortunately, they [AAP leaders] went to jail because of the cases against them," Lovely told PTI on Monday.

“Then how can he [Sanjay Singh] say that I was the architect [of the AAP-Congress alliance]," Lovely added. Lovely had taken the reins of the Delhi Congress in August 2023.

Sanjay Singh said on Monday, “I say this with responsibility that Lovely played a crucial role in our alliance with the Congress. I am not aware of the reasons for his contrary views now."

Singh, however, refused to comment further, saying Lovely's resignation is an internal matter of the Congress.

Lovely revolts against AAP-Congress alliance

Lovely resigned as the Delhi Congress chief on Sunday. In his resignation letter, he criticised the Congress' alliance with the AAP and decision to field Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj from the North East Delhi and North West Delhi constituencies respectively in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Speaking to PTI on Monday, Lovely also said that he was not upset but was finding himself "inefficient in giving my 100 per cent". He said, "I told them that these are the issues the party should focus on, and since I am not able to do them, you should give a chance to someone else."

Under seat-sharing agreement between the two constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Congress has fielded candidates from three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The AAP is contesting the remaining four seats. The arrangement was agreed upon even as the two parties decided to contest the polls independently in Punjab.

