Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh today said his residence in the North Avenue high-security area, which is metres away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan, was vandalised by unidentified persons.

"My house has been attacked. Listen with open ears, BJP people, no matter how much hooliganism you induldge in, I will not allow the robbery of donations collected for the construction of Lord Ram's temple. Even if I get killed for this," the AAP MP wrote in a tweet.

In a video message released after the incident, the AAP MP said, "such attacks do not scare me". He sought to link the incident with his recent press conference in Lucknow where he alleged irregularities in land purchase for the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"My residence is barely 100 metres away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan. There has been an attack on my residence. I want to make it clear to the BJP government and its goons that no matter how many times you attack me, I will continue to raise my voice against corruption committed in the name of Lord Ram. I am not scared of getting murdered either. This is insulting to the 115 crore Hindus, to all those devotees of lord ram who made donations for the construction of a grand Ram Temple," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also took to Twitter saying, "An attempt was made to deface the nameplate at the residence of Shri Sanjay Singh, MP. Two persons have been detained in this regard. No physical injury has been caused to anyone. Further investigation is on."

Speaking on the matter, Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi, said, "An attempt was made to deface the nameplate at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh. Two persons have been detained in this regard. No physical injury has been caused to anyone. Further investigation is on."

Two persons nabbed, police confirms

Two persons were arrested for allegedly defacing the nameplate at the AAP leader's residence, according to a report.

Following the incident, the police said that an attempt was made to deface the nameplate at Singh's residence.

Two persons have been detained in this regard, said the police.

It further stated that no physical injury was caused to anyone and further investigation is underway.

Amid opposition parties alleging irregularity in the purchase of land at Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust and alleged misappropriation of funds collected for its construction, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had on Tuesday alleged that his house was attacked and accused the BJP of hooliganism, adding that he will not let the robbery of donations meant for the temple happen, even if he gets killed for it.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations of irregularity in the purchase of land at Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust, Champat Rai, General Secy, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday dismissed the allegations terming them 'misleading' and explained that the cost of the land compared to its area is ₹1,423 per sq feet, which is less than market value, therefore, to avoid any misuse of government taxes, the transactions were done using net banking.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust' which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case.

In November 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of the Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5 acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

