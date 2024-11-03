In a press conference, Sanjay Singh condemned the BJP's actions against Kejriwal's padyatra, emphasising the need for unity among marginalized communities. He highlighted public support for AAP and criticized the BJP for avoiding key electoral issues.

While using the title "Hamle aur Jumle ki party" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday questioned why the BJP is not fighting elections on issues like education, healthcare, and employment in Uttar Pradesh.

Giving reference to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's recent remark, “batoge toh katoge", AAP leader Sanjay Singh called for unity among the people of “Dalit, SC, ST, and other minority communities" and said, “batoge toh barbaad hoge".

"BJP will finish Baba Saheb Ambedkar's constitution and reservation if people will not unite," said Sanjay Singh minutes before concluding his press conference in Delhi on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal will resume Delhi padyatra from today, says Sanjay Singh Expressing gratitude towards the public for supporting AAP during the first phase of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's padyatra, Sanjay Singh said, that people showed their belief in AAP for bringing changes in Delhi.

Giving update on Arvind Kejriwal's padyatra (footmarch), Singh said that the party convenor will resume his footmarch on Sunday from Rajouri Assembly constituency. He also reinstated his party's claim that the BJP tried to stop Arvind Kejriwal's padayatra and even tried to attack him.

"People showered us with love and support during the first phase of Arvind Kejriwal's 'padyatra'. Wherever he went, people showed their belief in AAP for bringing changes in Delhi. This is why, BJP workers tried to stop the 'padyatra'. They attacked Arvind Kejriwal and made videos of it. The first phase of 'padyatra' was paused because of Diwali and we will resume it from today from Rajouri Assembly constituency," PTI quoted Sanjay Singh as saying on Sunday.