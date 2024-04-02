As AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was granted bail in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy case, the party welcomed the judgment calling it ‘a big day for democracy’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed that the court order "exposed" that the entire liquor scam case was based on statements "extorted" from witnesses and approvers. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders said, ‘the truth can be trouble but cannot be denied’

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Today's day will be considered as a great milestone in the Indian democracy. Supreme Court's three-judge bench gave bail to Sanjay Singh...Where is the money trail in all this?..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Sanjay Singh's wife Anita Singh said the happiness is incomplete with three of her "brothers", Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, still behind bars.

"Until all three of my brothers, Arvindji, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, come out of custody, this happiness is incomplete. This is the victory of truth. I had full faith in the judicial process," Anita Singh said while talking to reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is not the right time to celebrate. When all my brothers are out, we will celebrate together," she added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "I hope that gradually the court of this country will release everyone and the truth will prevail." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. I will say 'Satyameva Jayate.' I heartily welcome the decision of the court. I have a question in the context of law regarding the bail of Sanjay Singh... On the set of evidence, Sanjay Singh is granted bail, the same set of evidence is against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia as well. The High Court should grant bail immediately...."

Singh was brought to a hospital on Tuesday morning and he is likely to be discharged on Wednesday, an official source told PTI. Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on October 4.

