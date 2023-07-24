Sanjay Singh's suspension sparks Opposition ire, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:23 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha, leading to opposition outrage. Protests set to continue over the matter.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, prompting outrage in the Opposition ranks. The RS was eventually adjourned for the day as the lawmaker remained in the House despite being barred from attending the remainder of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Protests are now set to continue through the night over the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×