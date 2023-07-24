Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, prompting outrage in the Opposition ranks. The RS was eventually adjourned for the day as the lawmaker remained in the House despite being barred from attending the remainder of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Protests are now set to continue through the night over the matter.

"Why is the PM not speaking on violence in Manipur in Parliament? The PM is not ready to speak on this in the Parliament. The government is not ready to discuss this issue. I will continue my protest on this issue," he asked after the suspension.

The Rajya Sabha had been briefly adjourned on Monday afternoon amid uproar over Manipur issue and Singh's suspension. Deputy Chairman Harivansh had asked the AAP MP to leave the House as lawmakers re-assembled at 3 pm. However with opposition members continuing to raise slogans against the government on the Manipur issue, he adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him. The warning came after the AAP leader rushed to the well of the House and pointed at the Chair while seeking a discussion on the Manipur crisis. The suspension eventually came after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard and it was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Opposition parties have condemned the action against Singh and accused the government of trying to throttle their voice. They also raised the issue with the chairman and urged him to revoke the suspension.

Opposition leaders eventually walked out in protest and boycotted the meeting of floor leaders called by the Rajya Sabha chairman for discussions to end the deadlock over the issue of holding a debate on the Manipur situation.

(With inputs from agencies)