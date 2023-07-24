ALSO READ: AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for entire monsoon session

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him. The warning came after the AAP leader rushed to the well of the House and pointed at the Chair while seeking a discussion on the Manipur crisis. The suspension eventually came after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard and it was adopted by the House by voice vote.