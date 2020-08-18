Home >Politics >News >Satya Pal Malik appointed as Governor of Meghalaya
Satya Pal Malik, governor of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
Satya Pal Malik, governor of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Satya Pal Malik appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 12:06 PM IST ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties

NEW DELHI : The present Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the Governor for Meghalaya by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and it was during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Chairman of the All Party Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.waseem andrabi (Photo: HT)

J&K governor Satya Pal Malik prepares ground for talks with Hurriyat

2 min read . 08 Jul 2019
A bus driver and handyman of Meghalaya Transport Corporation wearing protective gear sit in a bus as they wait to receive the passengers during coronavirus lockdown, at Guwahati Railway Station in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI)

44 more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 983

1 min read . 06 Aug 2020
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (R) with state CM Uddhav Thackeray (ANI )

I am fine, not in self-isolation: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

1 min read . 12 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout