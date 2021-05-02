NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today tweeted that Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has lost his father to Covid-19. Satyendra Jain was also infected with the coronavirus last June and he recovered.

"Our health minister Satyendra Jain lost his father today to COVID," he said, terming it "very very sad".

"Satyendra himself has been working tirelessly round the clock for the people of Delhi. God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family," Kejriwal added in his tweet.

God bless his soul and my heartfelt condolences to the family. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

The national capital recorded its highest 412 COVID-19 fatalities in a day and 25,219 new instances of the infection with a case positivity rate of 31.61 per cent on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

It had reported 375 fatalities on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 on Saturday last week, and 348 on last Friday, according to government data.

Delhi had recorded 27,047 cases on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 last Saturday and 24,331 last Friday.

The city has so far recorded 11,74,553 cases, of which over 10.61 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,559, the bulletin said.

