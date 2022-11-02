Saudi Arabia, US on high alert after warning of imminent Iranian attack3 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 05:33 PM IST
Saudis said Tehran wants to distract from local protests, and the National Security Council said the US is prepared to respond
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom, putting the American military and others in the Middle East on an elevated alert level, said Saudi and U.S. officials