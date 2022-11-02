Saudi Arabia, US on high alert after warning of imminent Iranian attack

Authorities have struggled to quell the unrest that has occurred almost daily since the death on Sept. 16 of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules on how women dress in public. More than 200 have been killed and over 1,000 arrested in the government’s response to demonstrations that began as a defiant call for women’s rights and have transformed into a movement demanding the downfall of the Islamic Republic.

