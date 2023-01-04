Without sufficient liquid assets to satisfy the prince’s desire to move quickly, the PIF prevailed on the Saudi central bank to give it tens of billions of dollars, despite concerns from government officials that doing so might undermine the local currency’s peg to the dollar, according to people familiar with the matter. Prince Mohammed, the PIF chairman, personally picked many of the stocks the fund bought, fast-tracking the purchases through an ad hoc committee that bypassed normal decision-making channels, these people said.