Saudi sovereign-wealth fund reveals finances for first time ahead of bond sale

In those five years, PIF has become one of the world’s most prominent state investors, pouring $45 billion into Softbank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund and buying stakes in Uber Technologies Inc. and electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. The Vision Fund is the Saudi vehicle’s biggest investment, and made an average annual return of 8% as at the end of last year, according to the prospectus, underperforming other technology investments. Lucid is the fund’s standout bet, up 128% a year as at the end of last year, the prospectus said.