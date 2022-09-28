Saudi sovereign-wealth fund reveals finances for first time ahead of bond sale
Public Investment Fund made an average return of 12% over five years, broadly in line with the market; it also bet $2 billion on Russian investments
DUBAI :Saudi Arabia offered a first look inside the performance of its $600 billion sovereign-wealth fund, disclosing a return that was in line with the broader market and revealing that it invested $2 billion in Russian assets before the war in Ukraine.
The Public Investment Fund has hired banks to possibly raise billions of dollars in a debut bond sale, according to a prospectus it shared with potential investors this week. The cash would be invested in renewables and other green projects, PIF said, for the first time shining a light on the finances of the once-secretive fund.
Citigroup, Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among the banks involved, according to the prospectus. The size of the debt sale is unclear, but is expected to be billions of dollars based on the expected green investments.
PIF, in the prospectus, said total shareholder returns averaged 12% annually in the five years from September 2017 when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took control of the fund to drive his national transformation program. The total return on the S&P 500 index over that same period is roughly 60%, while the Saudi stock market index, where the PIF has the bulk of its portfolio, is up 52%, according to FactSet.
In those five years, PIF has become one of the world’s most prominent state investors, pouring $45 billion into Softbank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund and buying stakes in Uber Technologies Inc. and electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. The Vision Fund is the Saudi vehicle’s biggest investment, and made an average annual return of 8% as at the end of last year, according to the prospectus, underperforming other technology investments. Lucid is the fund’s standout bet, up 128% a year as at the end of last year, the prospectus said.
PIF previously said that the fund, founded in 1971, made a return of 3% annually in the years before Prince Mohammed revamped it from a sleepy holding company for state assets into a more dynamic investor. The fund has received cash from the Saudi central bank, which holds a chunk of the kingdom’s oil wealth, and the government also has transferred state assets.
Its biggest holdings remain in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf, where 69% of assets are invested. The fund is now the biggest player in the Saudi economy and has created, by its count, more than 500,000 jobs and dozens of new companies since it got a fresh mandate.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Tuesday named Prince Mohammed prime minister, boosting the profile of the 37-year-old day-to-day ruler of the kingdom as he tries to end years of international isolation over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
In its prospectus, PIF, whose chairman is Prince Mohammed, said it signed agreements with Russia’s sovereign-wealth fund in the years up to 2017 to invest up to $10 billion in joint projects, deploying $2 billion in the infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and retail sectors, as at June this year.
The Saudi fund said proceeds from a green bond sale wouldn’t be used to invest in its Russia program, “In light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the imposition of international sanctions on" the Russian fund.
Persian Gulf sovereign-wealth funds have suffered some of the worst losses from falling asset prices in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. Like PIF, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. and the Qatar Investment Authority were some of the most active funds in Russia and are now among the most exposed to Russia’s financial isolation.
Green bonds are supposed to finance environment-friendly projects and PIF said it plans to invest more than $10 billion in eligible deals by 2026.
The prospectus noted PIF’s investment in domestic projects, such as Neom, a futuristic megadevelopment that hopes to house more than nine million people by 2045. The most eye-catching of the developments at Neom is a plan to build a skyscraper 75 miles long, earlier reported in July by The Wall Street Journal.
The prospectus made no mention of the Saudi fund’s backing of LIV Golf, an upstart golf initiative that is challenging the dominance of the U.S. PGA Tour and dividing the sport’s highest profile stars. LIV has said it is backed by the fund and has spent billions of dollars on organizing tournaments and paying players to join.
A spokesman for PIF didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about why the LIV investment isn’t noted in the prospectus. PIF and LIV have said the fund is the majority investor in the project.
As at the end of June this year, PIF has assets under management of $606 billion and $21 billion in gross debt, with $45 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $85 billion in treasury assets, the prospectus said. The fund, at the end of last year, also counted as assets some $140 billion in financing and advances.