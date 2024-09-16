’Saying anything now will be...’, AAP says as Arvind Kejriwal conducts one-on-one meeting to elect next Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held one-to-one talks with party leaders and ministers during the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting to find a new Chief Minister for the national capital. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Saying anything right now will be premature and speculative.”

It is important to note that Kejriwal Sunday announced that he would step down from the position of Delhi Chief Minister after two days and would return as Chief Minister of the national capital until the public of Delhi declared him "honest."

Bharadwaj, who attended the meeting, said the Delhi Chief Minister met with PAC members and took their views, a second session of this meeting will take place with the party MLAs on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will step down on Tuesday. In this regard, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal convened a PAC meeting, attended by all senior leaders and cabinet ministers of Delhi. He had one-on-one discussions with all leaders and ministers about the new CM. Tomorrow, a second session of this meeting will take place with the MLAs," ANI quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

The party, in an office notice, said the legislative party meeting will be held tomorrow, 17th September at 11 am at the CM’s residence to finalise the name of chief minister for the national capital.

The party further said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena at the LG Secretariat at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, and the name of the new Leader of Legislative party will be proposed as the CM.

It is important to note that the Delhi Chief Minister has also advocated for advancing Assembly elections in the national capital to November this year, which is scheduled to be held in February next year.