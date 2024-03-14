SBI Electoral Bonds data: Which political parties received the most funding as per info released by Election Commission?
SBI Electoral Bonds data: Which political parties received the most funding as per info released by Election Commission?
The Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress, and the Biju Janta Dal are among the top three top political parties that benefitted from the electoral bonds, according to data uploaded by the Election Commission on its website on Thursday. The data on electoral bonds was made public after the State Bank of India, on Supreme Court's order, submitted it to the election body.