The Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress, and the Biju Janta Dal are among the top three top political parties that benefitted from the electoral bonds, according to data uploaded by the Election Commission on its website on Thursday. The data on electoral bonds was made public after the State Bank of India, on Supreme Court's order, submitted it to the election body.

According to the data, BJP received a funding over ₹2.36 thousand crore via electoral bonds, while the TMC got ₹ 416 crore. The BJD received ₹328 crore through those bonds.

Following close behind is the Congress with a total of ₹302.16 crore in funds though the electoral bonds. The DMK got a funding of ₹294 crore.

Other than these political parties, the other recipients of the electoral bond fund are AIADMK, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Shiv Sena, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal (United)(JDU), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), SP (Samajwadi Party).

The data also showed that big companies such as the like Piramal Enterprises, Megha Engineering, Grasim Industries have donated to political parties through these bonds. Other companies such as PVR, Sula Wine, Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, Keventer, Welspun, and Sun Pharma have bought the electoral bonds too.

Bharti Airtel, Torrent Power, DLF Commercial Developers, and Vedanta Ltd. also made it to the top on the list of donors to political parties.

Earlier today, the Election Commission said that it had, in compliance with the apex court's directions, uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on "as is where is basis".

The Supreme Court, last month, asked the State Bank of India to submit the data to the ECI, while it deemed the electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional'.

"The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on 'as is where is basis'. The data as received from SBI can be accessed at this URL: https://eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty," the poll panel said.

They further added that the Election Commission has "consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also".

(With agency inputs)

