NEW DELHI : The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court (SC) against the plea seeking interest waiver on term loan EMIs postponed during the moratorium period. SBI in its plea said that all banks have a joint view that interest for the six months of moratorium ending 31 August cannot be waived.

The bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shaha also took on record the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that Central government will hold a meeting with the finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this weekend to discuss this issue.

The bench pointed out the reply on their limited query sought from the RBI, “our concern in these proceedings is only whether the interest that has been deferred for 3 months will be added to charges payable later and whether there will be interest on the interest."

The SC has asked the Centre to file a detailed reply within three days on “Whether the payment will impose interest on interest or not?" The matter will be heard next on 17 June.

The three-judge bench said, “We are doing balancing. The only thing we are wanting is a wider measure."

The RBI had on 22 May extended moratorium on term loans till 31 August. In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loan EMIs due between 1 March and 31 May, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Petitioner Gajendra Sharma said during the three-month period the interest would continue to accrue during the moratorium, which ultimately the borrower would have to pay. The petitioner argued that no interest should be charged during the moratorium because people are facing “extreme hardship". The petition also stated that paying additional interest on top of regular EMIs would be difficult.

Moratorium basically means you don't have to pay your EMIs for that time period and no penal interest will be charged. It is not a concession and is simply a deferment of the payment to provide some relief to borrowers facing liquidity issues.

