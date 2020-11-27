SC adjourns loan moratorium case till 2 December

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the loan moratorium case till 2nd December and disposed a petition by an individual borrower Gajendra Sharma, who expressed his satisfaction on the measures taken by the Centre to redress the grievances of the borrowers.

The top court heard arguments and submission of other petitioners and intervenors from various sectors on the matter while adjourning the matter till next week.

Petitioners seeking waiver of interest on interest include power producers and builders. They have also sought relief on ‘interest on interest’ charged by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing for Indian Banks Association submitted before the court that restraining order on banks classifying accounts as NPA should be vacated. “Banks are rendered helpless against defaulting borrowers," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Central government said that something tailor made of a certain sector wouldn’t be feasible. “If you go sector wise it would be beneficial. There is a mechanism in place let the petitioners work out in according to the mechanism. This is in background of the current situation keeping in mind the future contingency..." he submitted.

The Union government, in its affidavit filed in October, had informed the SC that it had waived ‘interest on interest’ levied on loans up to ₹2 crore during the six-month moratorium allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This waiver was only limited to select categories including -- MSME loans, education loans, home loans, consumer durables loan, credit card outstanding, auto loans, consumption and professional loans. Further, the lenders were directed to credit the difference between compound and simple interest to the borrowers by 5 November.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via