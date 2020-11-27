SC adjourns loan moratorium case till 2 December

The Union government, in its affidavit filed in October, had informed the SC that it had waived ‘interest on interest’ levied on loans up to ₹2 crore during the six-month moratorium allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This waiver was only limited to select categories including -- MSME loans, education loans, home loans, consumer durables loan, credit card outstanding, auto loans, consumption and professional loans. Further, the lenders were directed to credit the difference between compound and simple interest to the borrowers by 5 November.