SC directs Ajit Pawar faction to issue a public notice mentioning that the ‘clock’ symbol allotted to it is sub judice

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Sharad Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party to use 'man blowing turha' symbol for Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apex court also asked the Election Commission of India to reserve the ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for the Sharad Pawar faction ‘Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Chandra Pawar’, adding that the symbol should not be allotted to any other party or candidate.

For the Ajit Pawar faction, the Supreme Court has asked it to issue a public notice mentioning that the ‘clock’ symbol allotted to it is sub judice and its use is subject to adjudication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court has directed the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction to issue the notice regarding the same in English, Hindi, Marathi media and to mention it in all its campaign ads.

On February 6, the Election Commission recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In response, the Sharad Pawar group filed a plea against the decision in the Supreme Court. The apex court had asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file its response within four weeks.

Later on February 19, the apex court said that the EC's order allotting "Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar" as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajit Pawar, along with eight other MLAs, had joined the Eknath Shinde government in July last year resulting in a split in the NCP. Earlier this week, a video went viral where Ajit's younger brother Srinivas Pawar could be heard criticising him for leaving the side of Sharad Pawar.

"Like every medicine has an expiry date, every relation too has an expiry date. Consider it as an expiry and move ahead in life," he said.

"No one should think someone is weak because they have aged," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

