SC defers hearing on matters concerning loan moratorium case to Thursday

The Supreme court on Wednesday adjourned to 19 November the hearing on a batch of petitions seeking directions on issues concerning the six-month loan moratorium period announced amidst covid-19 pandemic.

The apex court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah had deferred the hearing to the end of the board in the morning.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, apprised the three judge bench that it would be difficult for him to be a part of the hearing in the latter half of the day today.

Understanding the difficulty of the solicitor General, the three judge bench deferred the hearing for tomorrow.

Petitioners seeking relief in terms of waiver of interest over interest include power producers and builders among others. They also sought relief on the interest charged by banks and NBFCs. On the previous date of hearing the court had directed all the parties to file their documents.

The Centre in its affidavit filed in October had informed the apex court that the government has decided to waive the 'interest on interest' compounded during the six month moratorium period allowed by the RBI. However, the compounding of interest would be waived for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), loans and personal loans up to ₹2 crores. The categories include loan of MSME, education, housing, consumer durable, credit card, auto Consumption and professional loans to professionals all up to ₹2 crores only.

The central government had also apprised the bench that lenders have been asked to credit into the accounts of eligible borrowers the difference between compound and simple interest collected on loans of up to ₹2 crore during the RBI's loan moratorium scheme by 5 November.

On October 14, the apex court had observed that the Centre should implement "as soon as possible" the interest waiver on loans of up to ₹2 crore under the RBI's moratorium scheme and had said that the common man's Diwali is in the government's hands.

On 3 September, the court passed an interim direction holding that the accounts not declared as non-performing asset (NPA) as on 31 August shall not be declared as an NPA until further orders. The interim order was extended on the last date of hearing.

The central bank had on 22 May extended moratorium on term loans till 31 August amid the nationwide lockdown due to covid-19. In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium from paying EMIs and other loans on payment of all term loans due between 1 March and 31 May.

Petitioner Gajendra Sharma submitted in his petition that the interest would continue to accrue during the moratorium, which ultimately the borrower would have to pay. The petitioner argued that no interest should be charged during the moratorium because people are facing “extreme hardship’. The petition also stated that paying additional interest on top of regular EMIs would be difficult.

