SC defers hearing on matters concerning loan moratorium case to Thursday

The Centre in its affidavit filed in October had informed the apex court that the government has decided to waive the 'interest on interest' compounded during the six month moratorium period allowed by the RBI. However, the compounding of interest would be waived for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), loans and personal loans up to ₹2 crores. The categories include loan of MSME, education, housing, consumer durable, credit card, auto Consumption and professional loans to professionals all up to ₹2 crores only.