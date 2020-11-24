SC dismisses plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi constituency

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by former Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur, challenging election of PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde held that the petition was earlier rightly dismissed by the Allahabad High Court.

The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, had on the last day of hearing refused to adjourn the case. The bench held that it is an important case as the office of Prime Minister is concerned and should be adjudged at the earliest. Post brief arguments, the case was reserved for judgement on 18 November.

Bahadur's advocate argued that he was not given sufficient time by the Election Commission to clarify his grounds of dismissal as is mandatory as per the EC rules.

Bahadur contended that his nomination was rejected as Prime Minister Modi was also contesting from Varanasi. His rejection was to facilitate and easy victory for the prime minister, the plea said.

On 1st May 2019, the Election Commission had rejected Bahadur’s nomination from Samajwadi Party (SP) on the grounds of his failure to submit certificate that he was not sacked from BSF due to corruption or disloyalty.

Bahadur, on the contrary, claimed that he had filed his dismissal letter along with his nomination papers and it was returning officer's failure, who didn't took a note of the letter. The letter showed that he was dismissed for alleged indiscipline and not corruption or disloyalty, Bahadur added.

In December 2019, Allahabad High court dismissed his plea and he then moved to Supreme Court in February with this appeal.

