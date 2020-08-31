SC fines Prashant Bhushan one rupee in contempt case

The 14 August judgement was passed by a bench comprising justice Mishra, justice B.R. Gavai and justice Krishna Murari. Two tweets brought Bhushan, a critic of the government and a lawyer known for taking up liberal causes, under fire from the court. Bhushan's first tweet pertained to a picture of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde in which he is seen sitting on a high-end motorcycle. In the second tweet, Bhushan gave an opinion on the role of last four chief justices of India in the context of the state of affairs in the country.