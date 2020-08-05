SC refers to constitution bench pleas challenging validity of 10% EWS quota

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Wednesday referred a batch of petitions challenging the validity of having a 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in government jobs and educational institutions to a five-judge constitution bench.

The order was passed by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justice R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai. The top court had reserved order on this on 31 July.

While the Centre was opposed to referring the issue to a larger bench, petitioners had wanted the constitution bench to deliberate on the matter.

Petitioners had challenged the 103rd constitutional amendment providing 10% EWS quota in government jobs and admissions to educational institutions on the ground that economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation.

They had also claimed this violated the principle of the basic structure of the Constitution and breached the overall 50% ceiling of reservation as mandated under the Indra Sawhney case (Mandal Commission), 1992.

Attorney general KK Venugopal, defending the government's decision had argued that the 10% quota ddi not violate the apex court’s earlier verdicts on reservation as it has allowed for breaching the 50% ceiling if there were sufficient reasons.

The Centre had said the quotas in jobs and education were meant to uplift millions of poor socially.

