SC refuses extending security for former judge who pronounced Babri verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the security cover granted to former judge Surendra Kumar Yadav who had pronounced the order in the Babri Masjid demolition case , acquitting all the 32 accused.

The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, had been allegedly demolished by right-wing activists on 6 December, 1992, on the basis of claims that it stood on land that was the birthplace of Lord Ram.

On 30 September, 2020, a special court in Lucknow presided by judge Yadav had acquitted all the 32 accused including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former union ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiya, and Sadhvi Rithambara of criminal conspiracy in the case.

On Monday, the apex court bench headed by Justice RF Nariman and comprising Justices Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari perused the letter by the former judge requesting an extension of his security cover, citing the sensitivity of the case.

"Having perused the letter dated September 30, we do not consider it necessary to continue (the) security," said the three-judge bench.

Yadav, in his order, had held that the demolition was not pre-planned and happened at the spur of the moment, adding that the structure was demolished by anti-social elements. The involvement of the accused was not found and the evidence against them was not conclusive.

A civil case had run parallel to the Babri Masjid demolition criminal case to ascertain the ownership of the disputed land in Ayodhya, which ended last year with the Supreme Court allowing Hindus to build a Ram temple on the disputed 2.7-acre land where the mosque stood.

The SC, while sanctioning Muslims five acres of land, to build a mosque in the temple town had held that the demolition of Babri Masjid was illegal.

