SC refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Pawan Khera over remarks on PM Modi
The Supreme Court refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Congress leader Pawan Khera for his remarks against PM Modi.
The Supreme Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against Congress leader Pawan Khera over his remarks against PM Modi. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta saidon Thursday that was not inclined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order. The apex court had earlier clubbed three FIRs lodged against the senior Congress leader for making ‘objectionable remarks’ against PM Narendra Modi.