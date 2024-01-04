comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 15:53:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.25 -0.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.10 3.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 452.55 -0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 475.80 -0.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 795.65 1.83%
Business News/ Politics / News/  SC refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Pawan Khera over remarks on PM Modi
Back Back

SC refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Pawan Khera over remarks on PM Modi

 Livemint

The Supreme Court refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Congress leader Pawan Khera for his remarks against PM Modi.

Congress leader Pawan Khera at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)Premium
Congress leader Pawan Khera at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

The Supreme Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against Congress leader Pawan Khera over his remarks against PM Modi. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta saidon Thursday that was not inclined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order. The apex court had earlier clubbed three FIRs lodged against the senior Congress leader for making ‘objectionable remarks’ against PM Narendra Modi.

"Sorry, we are not inclined," the bench said on Thursday.

The senior politician had stoked outrage in February 2023 after referring to the Prime Minister as ‘Narendra Gautam Das Modi’. The remark – seen as a reference to industrialist Gautam Adani – had not gone down well with BJP leaders and supporters. The senior politician was arrested by the Assam Police soon after the incident and remains out on bail.

Khera faces charges under several sections of the IPC — including 53A (promoting communal enmity), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 500 (defamation) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). 

ALSO READ: Congress renames Manipur-to-Maharashtra march, set to embark on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from January 14

The SC had clubbed FIRs filed against Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh while extending his interim bail in March. It had also transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. 

Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

The Allahabad HC had dismissed Khera's plea on the matter in mid-August last year. It said that the evidence collected by the investigating officer of the case could be evaluated in petition filed under section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for quashing the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 06:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App