The Supreme Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against Congress leader Pawan Khera over his remarks against PM Modi. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta saidon Thursday that was not inclined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order. The apex court had earlier clubbed three FIRs lodged against the senior Congress leader for making ‘objectionable remarks’ against PM Narendra Modi.

"Sorry, we are not inclined," the bench said on Thursday.

The senior politician had stoked outrage in February 2023 after referring to the Prime Minister as ‘Narendra Gautam Das Modi’. The remark – seen as a reference to industrialist Gautam Adani – had not gone down well with BJP leaders and supporters. The senior politician was arrested by the Assam Police soon after the incident and remains out on bail.

Khera faces charges under several sections of the IPC — including 53A (promoting communal enmity), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 500 (defamation) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

The SC had clubbed FIRs filed against Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh while extending his interim bail in March. It had also transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

The Allahabad HC had dismissed Khera's plea on the matter in mid-August last year. It said that the evidence collected by the investigating officer of the case could be evaluated in petition filed under section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for quashing the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

