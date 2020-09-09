SC rejects fresh pleas seeking deferment of NEET exam

The Supreme court on Wednesday refused to entertain a fresh batch of petitions seeking to defer the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) scheduled for 13 September.

The three-judge bench observed that the concerned examination and state authorities will take all the necessary precautions for the safety of students amidst covid-19.

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar apprised the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that Bihar has only two exam centres and requested to postpone it by three weeks.

Refusing his request, Justice MR Shah, a part of the bench, submitted that there cannot be different dates for different states.

Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi arguing for one of the petitioners, cited the number of fresh virus cases being reported everyday, while requesting the apex court to defer the exam “Covid-19 cases are increasing and now there are 90,000 daily case," he said.

The apex court on 4 September had dismissed the review plea filed by six States against its order allowing the Union government to conduct medical and engineering entrance exams -Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET).

The top court on 17 August had refused the plea for deferment of medical and engineering entrance exams in plea seeking directions to postpone and cancel the exams scheduled to be held in September.

The apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra ordered for the dismissal of the petition and said “Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long."

Justice Mishra had said "Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards and all.... Education should be opened up. Covidmay continue for a year more. Are you going to wait another year? Do you know what is the loss to the country and peril to the students."

