SC says GST Council decisions  not  binding on Centre and states

The top court disagreed with the Centre’s arguments that the legislature and the executive are bound by the recommendations of the GST Council on three preliminary provisions, namely charge, exemption and rule-making power and that the entire structure of GST will collapse as each state would then levy a conflicting tax and collection mechanism. If the GST Council were intended to be a constitutional body whose recommendations transform into legislation without any intervening act, there would have been an express provision in Article 246A, which stipulates that both the Parliament and the State legislatures have the power to legislate on GST, the bench said.