SC seeks response from UGC on pleas seeking cancellation of final term exams

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) on a batch of petitions seeking cancellation of final term examination amid covid-19 outbreak.

The petitions have also sought quashing of guidelines issued by the UGC on 6 July, which directed all the universities/ colleges to conduct final year Examinations by 30 September, 2020. Over a dozen students from across the country have challenged this in the apex court.

Many of the students who have challenged this circular are covid-19 positive. The plea also states that family members of some of the students have been tested positive and the exams should not be conducted amidst this uncertain situation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing UGC, submitted before the court that the response will be filed by 29 July.

The apex court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan heard the case through video conferencing and will hear the case next on 31 July.

The petition filed by students from 13 different states and a Union territory have pleaded that the examination should be cancelled and the results should be calculated on the basis of the internal assessment. The students have referred to the CBSE model where choice of sitting for exams has been given to students who are not satisfied with their results. They have also sought directions for the mark sheet to be issued by 31 July.

The UGC has submitted that out of the 818 universities, 209 have already conducted examination and 394 are planning to conduct it in August or September, 2020.

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackerya has also filed a plea in the apex court on behalf of the youth wing of Shiv Sena- the Yuva Sena. He has also challenged the mandated final exams amidst covid pandemic.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated