SC stays poll panel's order on revocation of Kamal Nath's star campaigner status

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Monday stayed the Election Commission’s (EC) order revoking Congress leader Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls scheduled for 3 November. The top court observed that the EC does not have the power to pass such an order.

On 30 October, the EC had revoked Nath's star campaigner status, citing repeated violation of model code of conduct during his campaign for the state bypolls.

Nath had moved the apex court on Saturday challenging the order.

Byelections are due for 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, following the resignation of 25 lawmakers and the death of three legislators earlier.

During his campaign, Nath had referred to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi as an "item"

He had later expressed regret over his remarks but had refused to apologise. "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath had said.

The commission had announced the poll schedule for the state on 29 September and the model code of conduct came into immediate effect. Campaigning for the bypolls ended on Sunday, 1 November.

