SC stays SEBC Act granting reservation to Marathas in jobs, education

The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed an interim order staying the implementation of a law passed by the Maharashtra government in 2018, that provided reservation to Maratha community in government jobs and education.

The apex court also clarified that those who have already availed the benefits of the state's Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act will be not affected by this order, adding that, no further admissions or appointments will be allowed in accordance with the act till the larger bench decides on the issue.

The SC bench, headed by Justice L Nageshwara Rao, referred the issue on the validity of the Maratha reservation to a larger bench of five or more judges for final adjudication. The larger bench will decide if reservation of more than 50% is permissible as per law.

The case will be placed before the Chief Justice SA Bobde, who will decide on the constitution of the larger bench.

The Bombay High Court in June last year had upheld the SEBC Act, but capped the quota at 12% in education and 13% in jobs.

Upholding the legality of the law passed unanimously by both houses of the state legislature in November 2018, the high court bench comprising Justices Bharti Dangre and Ranjit More had ruled that a state government was well within its rights to raise the quantum of quota beyond the Supreme Court-mandated 50% under “extraordinary and exceptional circumstances".

With 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs for Marathas, the total reservation in Maharashtra in the two sectors is 64% and 65% respectively.

