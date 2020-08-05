SC to hold final hearing in BPSL insolvency case on 8 September

Bhushan Power was part of the original dirty dozen cases identified by the Reserve Bank of India to be referred to bankruptcy courts. JSW Steel, with an offer of ₹19,700 crore for the bankrupt steel mill, was the highest bidder for the asset. However, the Enforcement Directorate, which is pursuing an investigation into alleged money laundering by the company under its previous management, attached the assets of the steel mill, stalling its sale.