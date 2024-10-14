Scale of Chinese spying overwhelms Western governments
Max Colchester , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 14 Oct 2024, 12:58 PM IST
SummaryChina’s espionage activities, aimed at hurting rivals and bolstering the country’s economy, has Western spy agencies sounding the alarm.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
LONDON—Beijing is conducting espionage activities on what Western governments say is an unprecedented scale, mobilizing security agencies, private companies and Chinese civilians in its quest to undermine rival states and bolster the country’s economy.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less