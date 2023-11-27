Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday said the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be decided only after discussions with alliance partners . This comes in the wake of Fadnavis’ earlier statement in which he stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intended to contest 26 out of 48 seats in the state, news agency PTI reported

While underlining the "basis" of the seat-sharing formula, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister had emphasized that respective parties should get to retain the constituencies they had contested earlier.

Fadnavis clarified that the discussions among alliance partners are yet to commence, and any formula would be decided only after these deliberations.

"Discussions between allies are yet to begin and a formula would be decided only after the deliberations. The basis of the formula will be: the seats should go to those (parties) who have already contested that particular constituency," PTI quoted Fadnavis as replying to reporters when asked about his earlier remarks regarding seat-sharing in the state.

Highlighting the dynamic nature of the seat-sharing formula, the Deputy Chief Minister further said the party will make necessary changes and discuss it with Mahayuti alliance partners which comprises Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) beside the BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena (Undivided) contested 41 seats in Maharashtra and won 23 and 18, respectively.

Apart from the seat-sharing formula, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Maharashtra government would help farmers whose crops were affected by unseasonal rains.

"Officials of the affected districts should conduct the primary assessment of the crop loss and send the reports. The government will certainly help the farmers," he added.

Citing the quasi-judicial nature of the issue, Fadnavis declined to comment on upcoming hearings by the state assembly speaker on disqualification pleas of NCP MLAs loyal to the Ajit Pawar faction.

"The hearing issue is quasi-judicial and the speaker has the tribunal status. It won't be appropriate to comment," he added.

