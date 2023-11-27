Seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha polls only after … says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday said the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be decided only after discussions with alliance partners.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday said the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be decided only after discussions with alliance partners. This comes in the wake of Fadnavis’ earlier statement in which he stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intended to contest 26 out of 48 seats in the state, news agency PTI reported