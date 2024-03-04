Yediyurappa, who is also BJP's Parliamentary Board member, said he will be in the national capital for a meeting on Wednesday, when the candidates from Karnataka will be finalised.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa indicated on March 4 that the party's second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is likely to be finalised by March 6, Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party on March 2 announced its first list of 195 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The first list featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 34 Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani.

The first list had names of candidates from 16 states and two Union Territories. These, however, did not include the candidates from Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa, who is also BJP's Parliamentary Board member, said he will be in the national capital for a meeting on Wednesday, when the candidates from Karnataka will be finalised, news agency PTI said.

“Day after tomorrow (March 6), there is a meeting in Delhi. I am going there. Most probably the second list (of Lok Sabha candidates) (also) comprising Karnataka may be finalised. In view of that, I am going to Delhi. I believe that the list will be finalised day after tomorrow. National leaders will take a final decision on the list," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka sends 28 seats of Lok Sabha. The BJP had won 25 of these 28 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Most probably there will not be any delay. All the seats may be declared."

Of the 195 candidates announced over the weekend, 51 are from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal and five from Delhi. The list, included names of 28 women, 47 leaders under the age of 50 and 57 members from the OBC community.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 to elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha. The result, declared on May 23, saw a landslide victory for the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 303 seats in the 543-member House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

