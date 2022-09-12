Second day of Kerala leg of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ sees huge turnout

Second day of Kerala leg of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ sees huge turnout2 min read . 09:22 AM IST
- On Monday, Congress' Bharat Jodo yatra will halt at Pattom at around 11 am and resume at 5 pm to reach Kazhakuttom, where the journey will end for the day
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed a huge turnout in Kerala on Sunday. Hundreds of people lined up on both sides of the road to witness the ‘padayatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi, who is also the MP from Wayanad in the state.
When the yatra ended at Nemom here, he had said that Kerala respects everyone and does not allow itself to be divided or hatred to spread and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in a sense, was an extension of these ideas.
"Standing together, working together in harmony is natural and normal for the people of Kerala and you have shown this to the rest of the country. Kerala respects everyone in Kerala. It does not allow itself to be divided nor does it allow hatred to spread in the state. So in a sense, Bharat Jodo Yatra is just an extension of the ideas that prevail in Kerala," he said.
On day 1 of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala, the party received extensive support. The party saw a huge turnout which increased during the day as the journey progressed from Parassala to Nemom in the southernmost district of the state.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on Saturday evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 12 states and two Union Territories, and a distance of 3,570 km over a period of 150 days. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.
The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.