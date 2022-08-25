Nitin Gadkari warned against fabrication of his statements to attain political ends
The minister alleged that critics are concocting his statements without context
Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Thursday hit out at his critics for "concocting" his statements. He alleged a nefarious and fabricated campaign against him by some people who want to attain political mileage out of it. This comes days after the minister was dropped from the powerful BJP parliamentary board.
"Today, once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious and fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statements at public programmes without context or correct reference," he tweeted.
He also tweeted a YouTube link to a video of his speech from a book launch event on Tuesday, which was being used selectively on social media.
"Although, I've never been disturbed by such malicious agendas of fringe elements but all concerned are hereby warned that If such mischief continues, I will not hesitate to take them to the law in the larger interest of our Government, Party and millions of our hardworking Karyakartas," he tweeted tagging BJP president J P Nadda and Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Gadkari also narrated an incident at the book launch about taking up the cause of building a road to a village in Maharashtra where he told the concerned official that it was fine if the official stood by him or not.
"I am not bothered about the consequences but I will do this job. If possible stand by me else I am not bothered," he had said at the book launch referring to his conversation with the concerned official.
The statement was more about him clarifying that he was not much bothered about the exclusion from the parliamentary board.
In particular, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had tweeted a video on Thursday morning, asking why Gadkari was saying this. "BJP mein bahut badi gadbad chal rahi hai (there is something amiss in BJP)," he tweeted.
The tweets from the minister also came amid reports in newspapers that quoted senior members of the BJP claiming that he was excluded from the parliamentary board for his propensity to make "out of turn" and colorful remarks.
Gadkari also shared the link to full video to clear the air on what is exactly said.