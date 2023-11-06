Seems Congress doesn't want to partner with us: Akhilesh Yadav fires fresh barb at INDIA ally
The Samajwadi Party has fielded its candidates in 72 seats for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh
Amid perceived cracks in the INDIA bloc in light of the breakdown in seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and the souring of ties thereafter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed the grand old party does not want to ally with his outfit.