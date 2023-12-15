'Seems you will also start dancing soon...': Jagdeep Dhankhar warns Raghav Chadha after hand gesture in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticizes AAP MP Raghav Chadha during protests in Parliament, urging him to use his mouth instead of hand gestures.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at AAP MP Raghav Chadha amid protests in the Parliament on Friday. A Lok Sabha security breach has sparked outrage in the Opposition ranks this week with many calling for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. Parliamentary proceedings have been completely washed out for the past three days amid protests in both houses.