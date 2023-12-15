Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at AAP MP Raghav Chadha amid protests in the Parliament on Friday. A Lok Sabha security breach has sparked outrage in the Opposition ranks this week with many calling for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. Parliamentary proceedings have been completely washed out for the past three days amid protests in both houses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You don't have to do like this (hand gesture) to raise a point of order...use your tongue...don't do it. ... you were convicted, you were sentenced by this House," Dhankhar told Chadha.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman urged the AAP lawmaker to "sit quietly" and told him that it was time to "learn many things".

“If you want to say something, use your mouth. Do not gesture with your hands. Now is the time for you to learn many things. It seems you will also start dancing soon. Sit quietly on your seat. You have already been punished by this House," he added.

ALSO READ: ‘Missing’ Modi posters and slogans on Manipur row — Know more about pamphlets carried by Lok Sabha breach accused Two people had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday before opening yellow smoke canisters. They also carried ‘missing’ posters lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chanted slogans during their shocking interruption of the Zero Hour. The Opposition has raised strong objection to the matter and repeatedly called for the House to suspend scheduled business to discuss the breach.

Members of the INDIA bloc have also lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah for making a statement at a media conclave and not coming to Parliament to give a statement on "such an important issue".

The Congress on Thursday described the suspension of opposition MPs as a "murder of democracy" and accused the BJP government of reducing Parliament to a "rubber stamp".

