Self-reliant Bihar is next step of development, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said people of Bihar should vote and support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the ongoing assembly polls because the ruling alliance was trying its best to make the state self-reliant.

Speaking at a public meeting in Darbhanga, Modi said while NDA was working for the development of Bihar and ensuring a better life for the people, opposition parties were eyeing the money that is meant for development of the state.

“People should vote for and support development of Bihar and the next vision is to make the state self-reliant. NDA is working to make Bihar self-reliant but the opposition parties want an opportunity to loot the money that is meant for development work. Opposition parties are eyeing the money that is meant for the people of Bihar," said PM Modi.

The second round of public meetings of Modi coincides with the first phase of polling in 71 assembly constituencies in Bihar. Talking to the people of Darbhanga, Modi also brought up Ram temple issue and said opposition parties were forced to celebrate the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Modi also said it was in the nature of opposition parties to support crime, corruption, and cheat and betray the trust of people of Bihar. “People of Bihar have already decided that they will defeat those who have always come out in support of crime in the state and were responsible for the jungle raaj (lawlessness) in Bihar. These people have always betrayed the trust of people and have indulged in corruption and they have always worked against women," Modi added at the public meeting.

PM also reminded people about the development work done by both the union government and state government under chief minister Nitish Kumar. Modi said that Bihar had developed under the leadership of NDA and even gods were pleased with the development of the state.

“Rs.1 lakh crore was given to farmers under PM Kisan scheme, there are over 40 crore Jan Dhan account holders who are from the financially and socially weaker sections, there are over 90 lakh beneficiaries of Ujwala scheme that provides free gas cylinders to poor, and also medical facility up to Rs.5 lakh has been provided to the people of the state," said PM Modi.

Modi further added that NDA has always fulfilled the promises it made in the manifesto and people have started looking at the manifesto to find out what all development work would be done in Bihar. “We had promised water for all and we have achieved all our promises made to thee people of Bihar," he added.

