Uddhav Thackeray calls Amit Shah ’political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali’: ’...we should learn Hindutva from you?’

  While addressing party workers in Pune, the Sena UBT chief also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing 'power jihad' by breaking political parties to form a government.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated4 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Mumbai news: Shiv Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses party workers
Maharashtra news: Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) on August 3 strongly criticised Home Minister Amit Shah for his previous remark, where Shah had labelled Thackeray as "the head of the Aurangzeb fan club." The party chief called Amit Shah a political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan king who defeated the Marathas in the third battle of Panipat.

While addressing party workers in Pune, the Sena UBT chief also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing "power jihad" by breaking political parties to form a government.

Here's what Uddhav Thackery said

"If Muslims are with us after we explained to them our Hindutva, then we are (according to the BJP) the Aurangzeb Fan Club. Then what you are doing is power jihad."

"Amit Shah is the political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Even he was a Shah. That was Ahmad Shah and he is Amit Shah. Will he give us the teachings of Hindutva? You ate the birthday cake of Nawaz Sharif and we should learn Hindutva from you?" Thackeray said while addressing party workers.

Last month, the Home Minister had dubbed Thackeray “the head of the Aurangzeb fan club” and castigated him for sitting with people who sought pardon for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon.

“Maha Vikas Aghadi is Aurangzeb fan club. This Aurangzeb fan club cannot ensure India's security. Uddhav Thackeray is the leader of this Aurangzeb Fan club. This Fan Club cannot make Maharashtra and India safe. It's only the BJP that can ensure the safety and security of all. Uddhav Thackeray shares his meals with people involved with Kasab, he supports PFI and stands against renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar,” Shah had said.

Earlier on 31 July, the Former Maharashtra CM had attacked the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and had said "either you will survive or I.” “We endured everything but stood firm and taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections," the Sena UBT chief was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

First Published:4 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST
