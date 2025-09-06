Sengottaiyan expelled from AIADMK after ‘10-day deadline’ to re-induct expelled leaders

AIADMK has sacked former minister and senior leader KA Sengottaiyan from his party post with immediate effect. This comes just a day after Sengottaiyan set a 10-day deadline, to reintegrate those members who had been expelled from the party.

The now expelled AIADMK leader held the roles of the party's Organisational Secretary and Erode Urban District Secretary.

What was Sengottayan's demand? Emphasising on the need for party unity, Sengottaiyan, on Friday had urged AIADMK leadership to reintegrate members who had previously left the party.

He had set a 10-day deadline for party general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, for the same.

“I have presented my opinion. I have set a deadline for it. If that does not happen, we will unite everyone and do those tasks. The deadline is 10 days. After six of us went and spoke, they did not come forward to tell me the general views of the party. The party will be united only when everyone is united,” Sengottaiyan was quoted as saying by BBC Tamil.

How did other leaders react? Sengottaiyan's deadline garnered a lot of attention not only from AIADMK and those who have left the party, but also from other political leaders of Tamil Nadu, including BJP leaders.

Tamil Nadu ex-CM O. Panneerselvam expressed support for K.A. Sengottaiyan's view stating that "he has been working with the aim of embracing the movement and all the people."

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran said that the ongoing incident is “an internal matter of the AIADMK”. He, however said: “If everyone is united, we can remove the DMK government," reported BBC.

Tensions between Sengottaiyan and EPS? Sengottaiyan had reportedly been unhappy with the functioning of the AIADMK party for several months.

Multiple reports mentioned a strain in ties between Sengottaiyan and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) – who has led the party since July 2022 after being appointed General Secretary by the AIADMK General Council. He took charge after former CM O Panneerselvam's expulsion.

