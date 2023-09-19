India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

After Canada expelled a prominent Indian diplomat in response to the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India instructed a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the nation in five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the realm of international diplomacy, it was customary for India to reciprocate the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat with a tit-for-tat action.

India called upon Canadian Ambassador Cameron MacKay to convey its decision to expel the "senior Canadian diplomat". This action was taken in direct response to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official in connection with the demise of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India-Canada News LIVE Updates: India asks Canadian diplomat to leave in next 5 days The Ministry of External Affairs, on September 19, conveyed New Delhi's mounting apprehension regarding Canadian diplomats' interference in India's domestic affairs and their participation in activities detrimental to India.

As per sources, it is Olivier Sylvestere who has been expelled. He is the Canadian intelligence agency station chief in India under official cover, sources claim.

“The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days," the ministry said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," the official statement said.

What Justin Trudeau said Canadian security authorities, as per Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have been diligently investigating “credible allegations" suggesting a potential connection between agents associated with the Indian government and the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

He further emphasised that the involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen within Canada's borders constituted an unacceptable encroachment upon its sovereignty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}