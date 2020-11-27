Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Senior TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as state minister, WB Guv confirms
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during TMC party's virtual rally

Senior TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as state minister, WB Guv confirms

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Staff Writer

Adhikari, who has been maintaining a distance with the party and has not attended state cabinet meetings for some months

Suvendu Adhikari has resigned as state transport minister of West Bengal as his relationship with the Trinomool Congress (TMC) party turned bitter in the recent past. The senior TMC leader is likely to resign from the party soon.

The Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar shared a tweet saying, Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon’ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me.

The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective.

As per sources, Adhikari had served his resignation from the post of Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) chairman on Wednesday night.

The state government on Thursday appointed Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee as the new incumbent.

Banerjee was appointed to the post with "immediate effect" in an order issued by the state transport department on Thursday evening.

The development came just a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, announced at a rally in Bankura that she is the sole observer of the party in all the districts of the state.

Sources close to, Adhikari, who has been maintaining a distance with the party and has not attended state cabinet meetings for some months, said he is unhappy with the organisational rejig effected a few months ago.

They said he was not comfortable with the idea of scrapping the post of the district observer as he was party's in-charge in various districts.

The two rounds of talks between the ruling TMC and Suvendu Adhikari have remained inconclusive and more meetings are likely to take place soon, the sources said.

